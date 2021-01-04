GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.40

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 867182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 434.82 and a quick ratio of 434.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.11 million and a PE ratio of 22.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

