Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) Trading Down 2.4%

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 782 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45). Approximately 19,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 44,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

The stock has a market cap of £167.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 587.60.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,124.90).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

