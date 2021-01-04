Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.74

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 34172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

