Geeq Price Up 35.4% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $360,271.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

