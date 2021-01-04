Geeq Price Up 49.2% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $411,375.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

