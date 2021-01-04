Gems Trading Up 13.6% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Gems has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $206,301.95 and $26,858.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.