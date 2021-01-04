Gene Source Code Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

GENE is a token. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

