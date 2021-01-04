General Attention Currency (XAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $11.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Fatbtc, STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00313966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00516183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049829 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io . The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Fatbtc and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

