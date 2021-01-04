Genesis Vision Hits 1-Day Volume of $498,543.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $498,543.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00324862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

