GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $20,806.83 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,071,723 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

