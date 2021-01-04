Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $46.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

