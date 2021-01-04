Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $46.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
