GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,370.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $643,421.08 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00491498 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,158.10 or 1.00532341 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

