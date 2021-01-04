GeoDB Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $110,560.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars.

