George G. Weston Sells 70,000 Shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 70,000 shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £1,612,800 ($2,107,133.52).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,274 ($29.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,189.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,970.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48. Associated British Foods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

Get Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABF. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.