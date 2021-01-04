Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €87.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €87.50 ($102.94) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €87.75 ($103.24) on Monday. Gerresheimer AG has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -111.78.

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.