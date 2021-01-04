Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €87.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €87.50 ($102.94) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

Shares of GXI stock opened at €87.75 ($103.24) on Monday. Gerresheimer AG has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -111.78.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.