Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.59, $10.42, $20.33 and $13.92. Giant has a market capitalization of $141,156.42 and $11,264.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 120.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00281036 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $24.71, $11.91, $31.10, $20.33, $10.42, $5.63, $33.89, $18.98, $13.92, $70.83 and $50.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.