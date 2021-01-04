Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $129,150.03

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.89, $24.71, $11.91 and $13.92. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 81.6% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $129,150.03 and $10,274.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00280830 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $18.98, $33.89, $13.92, $24.71, $11.91, $10.42, $50.68, $70.83, $20.33, $31.10 and $7.59. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

