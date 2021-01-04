Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.27

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.