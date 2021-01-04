Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.27

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

