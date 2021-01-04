Gifto (GTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.65 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

