Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading 10.3% Higher

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 1,099,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 443,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILT shares. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $398.99 million, a P/E ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 15.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262,228 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

