Gilat Satellite Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,681 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 262,228 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $7.19. 1,099,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,079. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $398.99 million, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILT shares. TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

