Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

