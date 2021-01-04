GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £503,616 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,386.14 ($18.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,482.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

