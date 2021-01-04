GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £503,616 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53).
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,386.14 ($18.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,482.07.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.
About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
