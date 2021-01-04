Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.75

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 300264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

