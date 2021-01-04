Global Digital Content Price Tops $0.0040 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and $21,682.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00484480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

