Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,147. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

