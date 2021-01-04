Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,433 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.40% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $471,000.

Shares of MLPA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

