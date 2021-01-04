GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Tops $782,849.21

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $782,849.21 and approximately $30,412.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,287.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.57 or 0.03239536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00484735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.01278620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00420389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00187768 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

