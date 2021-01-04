Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70. 40,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 42,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

