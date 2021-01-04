GNY One Day Trading Volume Tops $709,904.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, GNY has traded up 342.5% against the dollar. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. GNY has a total market capitalization of $134.44 million and approximately $709,904.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050928 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

