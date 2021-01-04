GoHealth, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 11th

GoHealth’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 11th. GoHealth had issued 43,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $913,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of GoHealth’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get GoHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.