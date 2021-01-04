GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Up 7.5%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 1,985,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,374,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOCO shares. ValuEngine lowered GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

