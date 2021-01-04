Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.05. 1,266,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,804,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

