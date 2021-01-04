Gold Fields Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,287 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average daily volume of 2,110 call options.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

NYSE:GFI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 616,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 403,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

