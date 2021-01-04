Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0788 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 395.2% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $12,694.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00492488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.