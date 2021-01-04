Goldcoin Trading Up 413.3% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 413.3% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $10,727.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00474853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

