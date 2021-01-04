Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 813,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 628,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
