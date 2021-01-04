Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Goldquest Mining Corp. (GQC.V) (CVE:GQC)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 214,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 189,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.59 million and a PE ratio of -48.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Harold Robertson sold 258,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$85,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,500 shares in the company, valued at C$118,635.

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 13 concessions totalling 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

