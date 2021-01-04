Gossipcoin (GOSS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,499.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.