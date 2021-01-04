Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

