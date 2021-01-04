Graviocoin Trading Down 32.6% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1,147.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00316499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00524852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00281258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049929 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

