Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.94 and last traded at $195.46. Approximately 104,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 52,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.74.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of -0.30.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after buying an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 9.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gravity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

