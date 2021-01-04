GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,406.91 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $83,406.91 and approximately $2,082.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 113.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00313966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00516183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049829 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,018,277 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

