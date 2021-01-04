Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.40

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 592077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.