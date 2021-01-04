Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading Up 10%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares were up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 3,553,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,382,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Panther Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

