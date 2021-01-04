Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Up 5.5%

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 55,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

