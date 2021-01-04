Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 11,598 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

