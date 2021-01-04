Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 30,309 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POWI opened at $81.86 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.