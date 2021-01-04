Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $615,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.