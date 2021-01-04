Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

ATUS opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

